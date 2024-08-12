Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Short Interest Update

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the July 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SMRI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 33,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,646. The company has a market capitalization of $343.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $30.22.
About Bushido Capital US Equity ETF
