Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Short Interest Update

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the July 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMRI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 33,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,646. The company has a market capitalization of $343.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $30.22.

About Bushido Capital US Equity ETF

The Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (SMRI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of 30 to 50 US stocks believed to be undervalued but financially attractive. The funds stock selection involves a fundamental value approach.

