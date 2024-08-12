Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on Caesarstone from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Caesarstone Trading Down 1.3 %

Institutional Trading of Caesarstone

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.13. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 89.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 329,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 155,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the second quarter valued at $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company's engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

