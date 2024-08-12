Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.190–0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.0 million-$48.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.7 million. Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -1.040–0.870 EPS.

CMBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.95. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 56.10% and a negative net margin of 50.94%. The firm had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

