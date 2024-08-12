Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) Shares Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FYLD. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 305,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,403 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 92,172 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 183,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FYLD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 16,226 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69.

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

