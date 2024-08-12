Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Down 76.0% in July

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cancom Price Performance
OTCMKTS CCCMF remained flat at $35.05 on Monday. Cancom has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $35.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71.
About Cancom
