Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Down 76.0% in July

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cancom Price Performance

OTCMKTS CCCMF remained flat at $35.05 on Monday. Cancom has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $35.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71.

Get Cancom alerts:

About Cancom

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.