Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 39865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Canuc Resources Stock Down 14.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$9.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Canuc Resources

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of natural resources and precious metals in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It explores for silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the San Javier Project located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

