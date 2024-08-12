Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CARA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.32.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

CARA stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.69. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 723.49% and a negative return on equity of 174.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 28,365 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,409,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

