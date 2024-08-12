Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CDLX. Northland Capmk upgraded Cardlytics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Cardlytics Price Performance

Shares of CDLX opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $184.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $47,350.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at $624,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 7,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $59,235.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,898 shares in the company, valued at $54,839.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $47,350.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,742 shares of company stock worth $735,905 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 95.7% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 160.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at $199,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Articles

