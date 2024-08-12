CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) & Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Critical Comparison

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CareTrust REIT pays out 223.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medalist Diversified REIT $10.38 million 1.25 -$4.57 million ($1.84) -6.30 CareTrust REIT $213.60 million 18.50 $53.74 million $0.52 53.50

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and CareTrust REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CareTrust REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and CareTrust REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A CareTrust REIT 0 3 4 0 2.57

CareTrust REIT has a consensus price target of $25.29, indicating a potential downside of 9.11%. Given CareTrust REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CareTrust REIT is more favorable than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and CareTrust REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medalist Diversified REIT -19.20% -21.37% -4.03% CareTrust REIT 30.09% 5.31% 3.60%

Volatility and Risk

Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

