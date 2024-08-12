Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Short Interest Down 87.5% in July

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Caribbean Utilities Stock Performance
Caribbean Utilities stock remained flat at $13.97 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. Caribbean Utilities has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $14.69.
About Caribbean Utilities
