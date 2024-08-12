Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Short Interest Down 87.5% in July

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Caribbean Utilities Stock Performance

Caribbean Utilities stock remained flat at $13.97 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. Caribbean Utilities has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $14.69.

About Caribbean Utilities

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Grand Cayman. The company generates electricity using diesel with 166 megawatts total installed capacity. It also operates nine transformer substations with approximately 436 miles of land-based high voltage transmission and distribution lines and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cables.

