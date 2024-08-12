Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at CIBC

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAS. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.08.

TSE CAS traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$9.26. 151,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,936. The company has a market cap of C$932.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$8.83 and a 1 year high of C$15.00.

In other Cascades news, Director Hugues Simon bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.10 per share, with a total value of C$100,100.00. In other news, Director Hugues Simon acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.10 per share, with a total value of C$100,100.00. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 48,033 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.49, for a total value of C$455,833.17. Insiders have sold 221,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,240 over the last ninety days. 23.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

