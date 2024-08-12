Casper Price Down 4% This Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, Casper has traded down 4% against the dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $173.64 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,817,601,631 coins and its circulating supply is 12,218,442,124 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,815,399,068 with 12,216,342,520 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0139572 USD and is down -5.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,798,285.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

