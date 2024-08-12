Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at $3,008,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.6 %

CBOE traded down $3.36 on Monday, reaching $200.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at $879,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,565 shares of company stock worth $3,063,663. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

