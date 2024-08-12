CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in CBRE Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in CBRE Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI raised CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $108.04. The company had a trading volume of 176,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,957. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.78. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

