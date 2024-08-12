Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Update

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the July 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Celtic Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CLTFF remained flat at $2.45 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. Celtic has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $2.74.
Celtic Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Celtic
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.