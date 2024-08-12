Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Update

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the July 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Celtic Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLTFF remained flat at $2.45 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. Celtic has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

Celtic Company Profile

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

