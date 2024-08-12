Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Gap Down to $40.22

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.22, but opened at $39.19. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $39.01, with a volume of 2,297 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CENT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $996.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $170,027.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,889.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 714,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,945,528. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 909.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

