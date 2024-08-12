Centrifuge (CFG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $20.48 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $20.48 million and $1.12 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 550,551,261 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 550,525,986 with 497,325,548 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.33262101 USD and is down -5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $584,692.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

