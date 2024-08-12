Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.25 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.
Ceragon Networks Stock Down 2.4 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 87,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 9,906.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 94,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 93,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.31% of the company’s stock.
About Ceragon Networks
Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.
