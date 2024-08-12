Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Short Interest Update

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the July 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Charlie’s Stock Performance
Shares of Charlie’s stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,219. Charlie’s has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.
About Charlie’s
