Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s previous close.

CSH.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.00.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSH.UN

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

CSH.UN traded up C$0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting C$14.37. 300,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,281. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$9.59 and a twelve month high of C$14.42. The company has a market cap of C$3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.62.

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.