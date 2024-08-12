China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Update

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
China Merchants Bank Price Performance
Shares of China Merchants Bank stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,897. China Merchants Bank has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.37.
About China Merchants Bank
