China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Update

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of China Merchants Bank stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,897. China Merchants Bank has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.37.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

