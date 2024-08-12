ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $22.68

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.68, but opened at $23.56. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 5,177 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $853.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter worth about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 40,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

