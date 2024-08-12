Chuy’s’ (CHUY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Stephens in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.50 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Chuy's Price Performance

Shares of Chuy’s stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,380. The stock has a market cap of $638.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.76. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $39.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chuy's

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 85.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 607.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 70.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy's

(Get Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

