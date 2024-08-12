CIBC Boosts European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$3.50

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ERE.UN. Scotiabank cut shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James raised shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ventum Financial raised their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.25.

TSE:ERE.UN opened at C$2.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$252.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.26. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$2.12 and a one year high of C$2.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.09, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.04.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

