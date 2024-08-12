CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Up 459.3% in July

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 674,000 shares, an increase of 459.3% from the July 15th total of 120,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,123.3 days.

CK Asset Stock Performance

CHKGF remained flat at $3.55 during trading on Monday. CK Asset has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17.

Get CK Asset alerts:

About CK Asset

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, residential, and other properties; property investment and development activities; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operation businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for CK Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.