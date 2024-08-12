Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

CWEN has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Clearway Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.17.

CWEN traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 95,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,843. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.59 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.417 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 251.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $850,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 22,059 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,010,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 136,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 84,402 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

