CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Short Interest Up 2,150.0% in July

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 2,150.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

CCNEP stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $24.45.

CNB Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

