Coastline Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $756.60. The company had a trading volume of 71,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,096. The firm has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $474.74 and a 12 month high of $773.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $721.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $675.80.

Cintas’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cintas’s payout ratio is 43.09%.

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $775.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

