Coastline Trust Co Increases Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,656,836 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,369,312,000 after acquiring an additional 976,592 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,913 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $124,216,000 after acquiring an additional 211,608 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,823.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 249,885 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 236,891 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,698,442 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,675,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,833 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,083,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,645,300. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

View Our Latest Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.