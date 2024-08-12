Coastline Trust Co Trims Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $377,205,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,341 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,345 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of General Mills by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,381,000 after purchasing an additional 654,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.67. 685,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,046,820. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

