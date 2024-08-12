Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.12. 16,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 21,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Coda Octopus Group Trading Up 2.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a market cap of $79.57 million, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 244,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coda Octopus Group during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coda Octopus Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.