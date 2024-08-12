Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.12. 16,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 21,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.
Coda Octopus Group Trading Up 2.9 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a market cap of $79.57 million, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.59.
Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter.
Coda Octopus Group Company Profile
Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.
