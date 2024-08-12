Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Short Interest Update

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Codere Online Luxembourg Price Performance

Shares of CDROW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,675. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.

Get Codere Online Luxembourg alerts:

About Codere Online Luxembourg

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.