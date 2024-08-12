Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Short Interest Update

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Codere Online Luxembourg Price Performance
Shares of CDROW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,675. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.
