Cohen Klingenstein LLC Cuts Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 166,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $589,449.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,648,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,448.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 487,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,371. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.28. 1,664,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,698. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

