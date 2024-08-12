Cohen Klingenstein LLC Reduces Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up 0.6% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $17,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 148.8% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 82,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 647.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,483,000 after buying an additional 98,930 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,569,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $257,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.0 %

HIG stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.09. 1,462,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,492. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.