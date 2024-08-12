Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 29,750 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lessened its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,750 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Haleon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 151.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Stock Performance

HLN traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.72. 6,133,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,349. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0514 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

