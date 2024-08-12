Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:RLTY)

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RLTY opened at $15.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.67. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

Get Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

About Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund is an open end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across financials, diversified financials, mortgage real estate investment trusts (reits) and real estate sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.