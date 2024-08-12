Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:RLTY)

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RLTY opened at $15.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.67. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $15.95.
About Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Stocks with Unusual Trading Volume During Market Selloff
- What is a Dividend King?
- Fortinet Surges as Cybersecurity Demand Drives Record Earnings
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Top 3 Stocks Bank of America Analysts Recommend Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.