Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Insider Sells $1,522,894.36 in Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.29. 3,660,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,428,769. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.66. The company has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $104.15.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.11.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

