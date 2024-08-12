CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Trading 6.3% Higher

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $11.03. 585,565 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 300,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CompoSecure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $877.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 205.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CompoSecure by 17.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CompoSecure by 186.1% in the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 13,188 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

