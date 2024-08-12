Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Conn’s Trading Down 46.4 %

Shares of CONN stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Get Conn's alerts:

Institutional Trading of Conn’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Conn’s by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 120,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.