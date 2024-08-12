Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.40

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 201380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Cora Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.96. The firm has a market cap of £6.78 million, a PE ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 0.57.

About Cora Gold

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in United States and West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the southern Mali; Yanfolila Gold Belt, located in Southern Mali.

