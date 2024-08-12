Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $331.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CPAY. Wolfe Research cut Corpay from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corpay from $326.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $330.33.

Get Corpay alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corpay

Corpay Price Performance

NYSE CPAY traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $281.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,849. Corpay has a 12 month low of $220.39 and a 12 month high of $319.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corpay will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corpay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corpay

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.