CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) CFO Sells $155,210.00 in Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total transaction of $155,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,161.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CRA International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.21. The stock had a trading volume of 27,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,221. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.57 and a 200-day moving average of $151.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. CRA International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $187.10.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.34. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in CRA International by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 46,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,953,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in CRA International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in CRA International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in CRA International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CRAI. StockNews.com cut shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

