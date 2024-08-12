Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRLBF. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cresco Labs from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Cresco Labs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.63.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Cresco Labs
Cresco Labs Price Performance
Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $184.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.26 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cresco Labs will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cresco Labs
Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cresco Labs
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.