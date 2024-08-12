Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRLBF. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cresco Labs from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Cresco Labs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Shares of CRLBF opened at $1.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. Cresco Labs has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $761.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.86.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $184.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.26 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cresco Labs will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

