CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 0.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $300.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as low as $235.68 and last traded at $240.15. 1,326,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,419,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.90.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $302.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.61.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total transaction of $3,949,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,557,956.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $20,925,726.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at $424,576,497.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total value of $3,949,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,557,956.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 147,643 shares of company stock valued at $54,992,604 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after acquiring an additional 564,662 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

