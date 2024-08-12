Crown Oak Advisors LLC Acquires 22 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Crown Oak Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises about 5.4% of Crown Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Crown Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,989,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,090,098.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,720,941 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $475.60. 187,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.50. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $509.15.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on IT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.00.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

