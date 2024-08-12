Crypterium (CRPT) Price Tops $0.0347 on Top Exchanges

Crypterium (CRPT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. Crypterium has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $41,021.22 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crypterium

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,658,157 tokens. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

