CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 239,224 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 84,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 7.8% in the second quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 368,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CVS Health Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,323,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,499,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.14. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.
CVS Health Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
