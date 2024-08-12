Czech National Bank Acquires 679 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 41,712.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 52,140 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,160,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TYL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $575.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 129.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $516.44 and a 200-day moving average of $467.42. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $593.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,691.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total value of $255,413.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,691.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,845 shares of company stock valued at $11,328,042. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.