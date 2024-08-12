Czech National Bank Acquires 7,951 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in DexCom by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after buying an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of DexCom by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $231,773,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,135 shares of company stock worth $446,797. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.63.

DexCom Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $1.98 on Monday, hitting $71.74. 768,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,718,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.81. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

