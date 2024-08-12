Czech National Bank Boosts Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $103,354,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $41,114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,974,000 after purchasing an additional 812,257 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $35,910,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 452.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 713,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 584,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.84. 2,026,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,885,876. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UAL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.68.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

